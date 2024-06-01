Bafana Bafana to storm Uyo Wednesday with personal food, water — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Barring any last-minute hitches, Nigeria’s opponents in the June 11 World Cup qualifiers, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, will touch down in Uyo next Wednesday, The Guardian can exclusively report.

Word was rife in Jo’burg that the contingent would land in Uyo on a chartered flight with personal food and water two days before the much-anticipated encounter between the two rivals.

Top South African journalist Sazi Hadebe of Times Live confirmed Bafana Bafana’s itinerary on Friday afternoon.

“Bafana will take a charter flight to Uyo on Wednesday to meet Nigeria on June 7 before hosting Zimbabwe in Free State on June 11,” Hadebe wrote.

South Africa currently occupies second place in Group C with three points to Rwanda’s four, while Nigeria, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe have two points and Benin one.

The top teams from the nine African groups qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the US, while the four…