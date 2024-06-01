Court releases Abba Kyari for mother’s funeral rites — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory after spending 27 months in detention.

Kyari, who was arrested on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement with an international drug cartel, was seen in a photo circulating on social media.

He was seen in the photo with his family and friends with helium balloons on the wall that read “Welcome Back.”

On March 7, 2022, Kyari was arraigned alongside four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT): Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

They were charged for their alleged collaboration with suspected drug traffickers Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022, Kyari is facing trial for his involvement in the deal…