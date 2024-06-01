IBEDC Board sacks Achife as MD, appoints Agoha — Energy — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
3



NOW

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Board of Directors has announced the termination of the appointment of its current Managing Director (MD), Engineer Kingsley Achife. According to a statement by the management on Friday, the Board expresses its deepest gratitude to Achife for his contributions to the company and for laying the foundation for the…

1 day ago

Economies on the African continent have been estimated to grow by 4.3 per cent between 2024 and 2025, raising optimism of a rebound and sustained economic growth across Africa.

1 day ago

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform has proposed the exemption of small businesses…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR