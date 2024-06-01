NSCDC apprehends wife of suspected pipeline vandal in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested the wife of a suspected pipeline vandal and possession of two fabricated guns in Rivers.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the PRO, the corps got an intelligence tip-off concerning some pipeline vandals residing at at Idia/Ogburu waterside settlement camp, located around a multinational company in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Onelga, Rivers.

He said that the operation by the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGs SIS) led to the arrest of Isaac while other suspects including her husband are currently at large.

Afolabi said that the suspect confessed during interrogation that the firearms and incriminating exhibits found in the hut where she was apprehended belonged to her husband who had been in the illegal oil business for two years.

He added that items recovered…