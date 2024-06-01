Thousands of Israelis urge hostage deal — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday to demand acceptance of a ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden, with many fearing the premier would disown the proposal.

Israeli and US flags dotted the crowd in the central plaza they have dubbed Hostages Square, alongside banners urging: “Bring them home!”

“Biden is our only hope,” protester Abigail Zur, 34, told AFP.

The US president said on Friday that Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap towards a full ceasefire, including the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators told AFP they were worried that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would disown the deal.

“Biden cares about our hostages more than Netanyahu does,” said a protester in her early fifties who gave her name only as Karen, as others chanted: “Now, Now”.

Protesters were seen carrying a large banner that read:…