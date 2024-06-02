Ehi Braimah wins chancellor’s alumni award of UK varsity — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, has been selected as one of the recipients of the 20th Anniversary Chancellor Alumni Award of the University of Roehampton, London, United Kingdom.

In a statement personally signed by Braimoh: “The Director of Business Development & Fundraising of the university, Eleanor Merrick, in an email message, said “your dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions to his field have not gone unnoticed.

“Your nomination stood out among an incredibly talented pool of candidates, showcasing the impact you have made and the legacy you continue to build, and we are thrilled to honour you with this award,” Merrick wrote in the email.

“We will be officially announcing the winners in the coming days, and we would like to feature your achievement on our website and social media channels. Before proceeding, we want to ensure that you are comfortable with being publicly…