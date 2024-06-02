FG begins investment certification programme for Enugu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• lauds Mbah’s investment drive

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), has launched the Enugu State edition of the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS). It designed to attract both local and foreign investments to the state.

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, said the state was quick to grab the investment certification opportunity co-signed by the Federal Government and the United Nations Development Programme to boost the state’s attractiveness to investors.

Speaking during a working visit to the governor on the sidelines of the flag-off programme, the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, said: “NICPS aims to identify and promote the unique investment opportunities within each state, enhance the image of the states as attractive destinations for investment, strengthen federal and state cooperation on investment promotion, and improve the services provided to investors,…