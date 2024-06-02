Gaza mothers search for milk as malnutrition hits — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Amira al-Taweel scoured pharmacies in northern Gaza for milk to feed her child, but could not find a single bottle to satisfy his hunger.

“Youssef needs treatment and milk, but there’ none available in Gaza,” the 33-year-old mother told AFP at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza where her son was admitted suffering from malnutrition.

“I feed him, but no milk as it’s not available. I feed him wheat (flour) which makes him bloated,” she said, as Youssef lay on a narrow bed, his frail body receiving desperately needed medication through intravenous tubes in his feet.

At least 32 people, many of them children, have died of malnutrition in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7 following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Since then Israel’s retaliatory…