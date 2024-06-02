Nigeria needs good governance, not parliamentary Shettima — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria needs good governance rather than a change in the system of governance from federalism to parliamentary, as some have suggested.

Shettima said this while speaking at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co (Ghalib Chambers) in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday.

He noted that democracy can only survive by adherence to rule of law and quality of governance, not by a parliamentary system as being canvassed in certain quarters.

He said, “Many nations that collapsed did so because of lack of access to truth and justice; their access to justice was frustrated and denied.”

Commenting on the 2023 electoral process, Shettima assured that President Bola Tinubu had not influenced the electoral process since taking office.

“President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process, and we (presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing…