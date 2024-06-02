Student loan ‘ll curb undergraduates dropout – Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, says that the student loan scheme is for youths to access interest-free facility for their educational pursuits in tertiary institutions.

Olawande told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that it was part of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” to carry the youths along.

He said that with the scheme, undergraduates would no longer drop out of school because of financial difficulties.

.”If the president said a child will not drop out of school because he or she is not able to pay school fees, I think that is a very big plus for the ministry.’’

Olawande advocated for enabling environment for young people to thrive and achieve their goals in life.

According to him, the country has more than 60 per cent of young people; hence, with enabling environment much can be achieved.

The minister said that the ministry was making critical…