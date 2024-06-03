Aiyedatiwa approves N35,000 monthly wage award for Ondo tertiary institution workers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, approved the payment of a N35,000 monthly wage award for workers of tertiary institutions in the state.

Aiyedatiwa approved the wage following a meeting held with the heads of tertiary institutions and leaders of the workers of the institutions last week in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Workers of the tertiary institutions had recently protested over their exclusion from the payment of the N35,000 monthly wage award to civil servants in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the wage award, which will commence this month, will run for six months.

The state government had earlier stated that the wage award for the school workers was expected to be paid from the subvention of the tertiary institutions, which had increased in recent months.

It was gathered that the inability of the tertiary institutions to pay the award…