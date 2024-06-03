Blackout as TCN workers shut down national grid over strike — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerians have been plunged into darkness as the national grid crashed to zero generation capacity early this morning. The Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), primarily workers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), reportedly deliberately shut down the grid.

The Guardian gathered that the grid went down between 1 am and 2 am today. Initially, the grid dropped to about 2,805 megawatts at 1 am, then plummeted to approximately 1,000 MW by 2 am, and further to 28 MW by 3 am, before finally reaching zero megawatts by 4 am. Although there are currently 16 power plants on the grid, most of the gas and hydropower plants have gone offline.

NUEE mobilised its members to enforce the strike action called by the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, which began this morning. Despite the power sector’s privatisation, TCN remains government-controlled and staffed by civil servants. Each generation plant…