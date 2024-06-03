CONUA joins industrial action — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has joined the ongoing indefinite industrial action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). In a statement addressed to members on Monday, CONUA called on all concerned to join the strike in solidarity. In the statement, CONUA National President, Comrade ‘Niyi Sunmonu,…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterparts on Monday, shut down the National Assembly following

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that it will not participate in the…



