Fubara celebrates victory over political crisis in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at a thanksgiving service, yesterday, expressed gratitude to God for guiding him through the troubling political crisis in the state.

Fubara recalled that a few months ago when the crisis heightened, it was difficult to believe that his administration would be in church to give thanks to God for navigating through the troubled waters.

Recall that the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), last month, ordered the 26 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to re-initiate impeachment processes against the governor for allegedly failing to implement the eight-point resolutions directed by President Bola Tinubu.

But the governor scaled through as the court ordered the lawmakers to stop parading themselves as lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Fubara, at the Church service, also thanked residents for their trust, support and various levels of…