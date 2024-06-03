Juve agree departure terms with Allegri — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

17 hours ago
A total of 22 athletes and officials left Nigeria, yesterday, for Ghana to participate in the Africa Senior Zone II Athletics Championships, which begins tomorrow.
South Africa’s Coach, Hugo Broos, believes his team can defeat the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, On Friday to enhance their chances of beating Nigeria to Group C’s lone 2026 World Cup ticket.
1 day ago
Jose Mourinho has been officially presented as Fenerbahçe’s new coach, receiving a stunning welcome. The club from Istanbul’s Kadıköy district held a special ceremony at their Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium this evening,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper