Oyo judiciary workers, banks, join nationwide strike — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Oyo State judiciary workers on Monday joined the nationwide strike as directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Customary and Magistrates’ Courts; State and Federal High Courts and the Court of Appeal in Ibadan did not sit due to the strike.

Although the gates were locked, some workers were seen dressed casually around the court premises, hanging out.

Mr Saheed Amoo, the Chairman, Oyo State Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said the union’s national headquarters directed members to join the strike.

“We’re complying with the directives from our national president; being part of NLC, we must obey them.

“There’s no work, and no court will sit until further notice,” Amoo stressed.

Banks along the Challenge and Ring Road axis also closed to their customers who were observed standing in groups outside the bank premises.

A bank customer, who preferred to be…