Striking workers shut Abuja airport — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Aviation activities were shut down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on Monday following the nationwide strike declared by organised labour over minimum wage.

Mr Samuel Wuyep, Chairman of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), Abuja chapter, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja

According to him, The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had declared the strike action to press home their demand on implementation of new minimum wage for workers.

He said the NLC and TUC had directed aviation service providers, airline operators and all aviation workers nationwide to embark on strike from early hour of June 3.

“The strike has a lot of impact here. Airport is not a place you are going to joke about, at all.

“All airports all over the federation are shutdown. Though, we don’t have a clear dichotomy between military and civil…