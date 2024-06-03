We’re not opponents on this negotiating table- FG appeals — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has issued an earnest appeal to striking labour unions, saying that the government is not an opponent on this negotiating table.

The Guardian reports that organised labour had declared a nationwide strike over a proposed new minimum wage after a meeting between the tripartite committee on national minimum wage and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) failed to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage and the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the government will continue to engage and continue to make itself “very available” in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the people.

FG, in the statement, noted its efforts to alleviate economic pressures through initiatives like the National Consumer Credit Scheme and the…