FG agrees to pay more than N60,000 as minimum wage — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government says, in the national interest, it is ready to offer a higher national minimum wage than the N60,000 it earlier proposed to the tripartite committee deliberating on the issue.

The government’s decision was disclosed at a meeting of the committee convened Monday night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, after the organised labour embarked on an indefinite strike to press its demand on the national minimum wage.

In a circular jointly issued by the committee members at the end of the meeting and made available to newsmen, it was resolved that President Bola Tinubu expressed his commitment to a national minimum wage higher than N60,000.

“Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable national minimum wage.

“Labour, in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed…