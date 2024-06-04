Opening arguments set in trial of Biden’s son Hunter on gun charges — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Opening arguments are to be held on Tuesday in the trial of Hunter Biden on gun charges, the first ever prosecution of a child of a sitting US president.

Hunter Biden, 54, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018, a felony.

A 12-member jury with four alternates was seated on Monday for the federal trial being held in the Biden hometown of Wilmington.

Expected to last one to two weeks, Hunter Biden’s trial comes as his father is seeking reelection, and just days after the conviction on business fraud charges of Donald Trump, the president’s likely opponent in November.

The proceedings, along with another trial in which Hunter Biden faces tax evasion charges in California, complicates Democrats’ efforts to keep the focus on Trump, the first former president ever to be convicted of a crime.

Trump also faces three far more serious criminal…