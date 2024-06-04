TCN completes repair of vandalised transmission line in north-east — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said it has completed the repairs of the four vandalised towers along the Jos-Gombe 330 kilo volt transmission line supplying bulk power to substations in the northeast.

TCN said this in a statement signed by it’s spokesperson Ndidi Mbah.

On April 23, four towers along the Jos–Gombe 330 kV transmission line were vandalised.

The vandalisation affected the electricity supply to Gombe, Damaturu, Maiduguri, Yola, Bauchi, and Jalingo.

However, on May 17, the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) called out TCN and expressed disappointment over the blackout experienced by the region the previous month.

TCN had assured NEGF that it was working very hard to meet the May 27 deadline, but could not meet up due to another collapse during repair.

However, in a new development, the transmission company said the restringing of conductors had been fixed and completed on June 3.

The company added…