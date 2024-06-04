Terrorists kill three, rustle several cattle in Katsina — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Suspected terrorists have killed three people and injured several others during an attack on Gajenharo village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred in the late hours of Sunday night, with the terrorists said to have operated without let into the early hours of Monday morning.

Armed with automatic weapons and in their numbers, the terrorists were said to have stormed the community riding on motorcycles and shot sporadically to register their presence.

A source familiar with the incident said the terrorists went from house to house, carting away anything valuable, including cash, handsets, clothes, and grains.

He said the terrorists also rustled several cows which community members use to plough their farmlands, and set many houses ablaze.

He said most of the injured were currently receiving treatment at local health centres in the council, while critical cases had been referred to hospitals…