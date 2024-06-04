We are losing those with underlying health conditions — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Persons living with diabetes in Nigeria complained on Tuesday of the effect of the nationwide indefinite strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress.

The strike, which began at midnight on Monday June 3, over a new minimum wage, has been total as offices, schools, airports and fuel stations have all been shut down in states across the country, while hospitals only offer skeletal services.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, Mr Bernard Enyia, National Coordinator, Persons Living with Diabetes in Nigeria, said the strike may appear legitimate, but those living with underlying health conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, among others, were the ones bearing the brunt.

Enyia said the implication was that they could no longer access essential health care services, making them breakdown with serious complications, risking avoidable deaths.

He said Nigeria,…