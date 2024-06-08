Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 90 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

William Anders, the former US astronaut who took the historic “Earthrise” photo from space over 55 years ago, died in a plane crash on Friday at the age of 90, his family said.

Anders had been piloting a small plane which crashed off the coast of Washington state on Friday morning, his son told US media. Anders was alone in the plane.

His body was later recovered by a dive team, The Seattle Times reported, quoting a Coast Guard spokesperson.

A member of the Apollo 8 mission in December 1968, Anders became one of the first humans to orbit the Moon, along with fellow Americans Frank Borman and James Lovell.

The crew circled the Moon 10 times without landing, before successfully returning to Earth on December 27, 1968.

On one of the lunar orbits, Anders captured a photo of the bright blue Earth against the vast darkness of space, with the Moon’s cratered surface in the foreground.

“We’d been going backwards and upside…