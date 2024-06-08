Governors should determine minimum wage independently — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The former Director-General of the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, said all 36 state governors should be allowed to decide their minimum wage.

Okupe said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, even as he faulted the National Minimum Wage Act, which mandates all governors to pay a uniform minimum wage to workers in their states.

“We should not make laws that are all-encompassing and make it compulsory for all governors in the federation to obey them. They are sub-nationalities on their own,” Okupe said.

“For instance, if you pay a minimum wage in Lagos, why should I pay that in Sokoto? Let every governor decide for his own state, by his own people, what he can afford.”

Okupe added that President Bola Tinubu should be more concerned with issues affecting the Federal Government.

The former presidential aide also said that Tinubu should allow the states and the labour…