National Minimum Wage: Labour fires back at state governors | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Says Miserable Minimum Wage Will Hurt The Economy

• Yoruba Ronu Backs Trade Unions On N250,000 Minimum Wage Demand

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has flayed state governors over their comment that they cannot afford to pay the N60,000 minimum wage earlier proposed by the Federal Government, warning that paying a miserable national minimum wage portends grave danger not only to the workforce but also the national economy at large.

The NLC urged the governors to do a re-think and save the country from certain death, noting that the economies of most states are driven by workers’ wages.

Head of Information and Public Affairs, NLC, Benson Upah, in a statement yesterday, said the poor economic capacity of Nigerian workers has resulted in overflowing warehouses of the productive sector of the economy.

He said the downward trend would continue unless the capacity of workers and businesses is enhanced.

The Nigeria…