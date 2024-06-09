Staying Trendy With Senator Wears — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 09 June 2024 |

A versatile style all men can wear to various functions, Senator has become a cornerstone around which many men build their fashion styles. One of the most popular men’s styles in present times, Senator native traditional wears are a great way to exude coolness and garner respect. Stay updated with a few ways to style your Senator wears.