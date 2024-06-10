Apple partners with OpenAI as it unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Apple on Monday unveiled “Apple Intelligence,” its suite of new AI features for its coveted devices — including a partnership with OpenAI — as it seeks to catch up to rivals racing ahead on adopting the white hot technology.

For months, pressure has been on Apple to persuade doubters on its AI strategy, after Microsoft and Google have rolled out products in rapid-fire succession.

But this latest move will take the experience of Apple products “to new heights,” chief executive Tim Cook said as he opened an annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the tech giant’s headquarters in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino, California.

To that end, Apple has partnered with OpenAI, which ushered in a new era for generative artificial intelligence in 2022 with the arrival of ChatGPT.

OpenAI was “very happy to be partnering with apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year! think you will really like…