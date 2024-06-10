Bode George advocates shareholding for host communities — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to ensure members of the refinery’s host communities benefit as shareholders.

George ,in a statement on Monday in Lagos, urged Dangote to learn from the mistakes made by companies in the Niger Delta and not allow same to happen in the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis of Lagos State, which hosts his refinery and petrochemical projects.

According to him, making communities part owners will reflect inclusivity.

George, while congratulating Dangote for his investment in Lekki/Epe through his various projects in the axis , described Dangote as a businessman and patriot.

He said that Dangote had through his achievements and businesses projected Nigeria’s image globally.

“I want to congratulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote. All Nigerians should be proud of him. But, let me advise him:…