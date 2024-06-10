IGP orders probe, assures justice — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a “thorough and high-powered” investigation into Andrew Ochekwo’s suspected murder and the disappearance of two women, Celine and Afiba, who went missing after visiting him in Aba, Abia State.

The missing women, Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh from Ghana, reportedly travelled from Port Harcourt to Abia State to see Ochekwo, whom they met through Facebook.

However, a human rights activist on Instagram claims that Harrison Gwamnishu, Celine, and Afiba were kidnapped and declared missing shortly after their trip.

Ochekwo, the suspect, who was later arrested by the police, later died in police custody.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement on Monday, that Egbetokun has ordered the Monitoring Unit to spearhead the investigation with a two-week timeframe to present a comprehensive…