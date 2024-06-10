NAHCON completes boarding of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia before deadline | The Guardian Nigeria News

The final flight for the 2024 Hajj outbound operations of pilgrims departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday for Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The final flight from Nigeria is expected to land in the Kingdom within 72 hours before the closure of all entry borders to hajj pilgrims.

On board the FlyNas flight are 211 combined pilgrims remaining from Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, FCT, and Niger states as well as the last set of officials, signal the final and seamless airlift of states (conventional) pilgrims.

However, Aero Contractors will end the airlift of Private Tour Operators’ pilgrims by 2:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2024, while other Private Tour Operators conveying Nigeria pilgrims are equally expected to conclude their passenger airlift before the closure of Jeddah and Madinah airports.

A statement by Fatima Sanda Usara,…