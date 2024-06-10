Plane carrying Malawi’s VP Saulos Chilima missing — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A military aircraft carrying Malawi’s vice president Saulos Chilima has been reported missing after it failed to make a landing Monday morning, the government said. “All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” the government said in a statement. The plane, which…

32 mins ago

The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana has stated that no fewer than 11 teenage girls who were trafficked to the country for prostitution have been rescued and taken into custody. While disclosing that the victims will be reunited with their families in Nigeria, the commission stated that the suspect, Chukwudi Nwachukwu, who lured the girls…