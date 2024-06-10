Troops foil kidnap attempt in Delta, rescue passengers | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW
Troops of the Nigerian Army, successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by suspected terrorist group on the 46 Km Ughelli-Patani Road in Delta on Sunday.
1 hour ago
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Lagos, over failure to publish details of the loans obtained by the governments of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.
1 hour ago
Lagos State government has concluded plans for a road and bridge project that would link Sangotedo in Eti Osa Local Council with Ito-Omu Creek in Ibeju Lekki and Epe…
Source: Guardian Newspaper