Bode George seeks shareholding for Dangote Refinery’s host com — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has canvassed shareholding for host communities of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical projects.

He advised the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to learn from the mistakes in the Niger Delta Region and not allow the same to happen in the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis of Lagos.

George, while congratulating Dangote for the huge investment in various projects in the axis, described Dangote as a businessman and patriot who, through his laudable achievements, is projecting Nigeria’s image globally.

He added a fractional percentage in terms of equity holding would be beneficial to the communities, whose commercial activities would be affected by the operation of the refinery.

He said: “The project is so massive and is eternal that the indigenous people of the communities deserve more than employment and training. It is through equity holding…