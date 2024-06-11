Build democracy devoid of friction, Jonathan urges Tinubu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised President Bola Tinubu to build a democracy that is devoid of friction in Nigeria.

Jonathan gave this piece of advice on Tuesday at a one-day symposium held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja to celebrate 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

He noted that the zero-sum type of politics, where a winner takes it all, does not foster political justice and that the country needs a democracy where all citizens are given free will to express themselves without friction.

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where every citizen has a voice, where opportunities abound, where the promise of a better tomorrow is not just a dream,” Jonathan said.

“We must not hand over to our children a democracy built on politics of region or religion.

“The National Assembly can also look at models that will suit us. We must address the factors that give rise to this Do or Die politics….