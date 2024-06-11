CVR: INEC registers 269,992 new voters in Edo, Ondo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 269,992 new voters were registered in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after its regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that of the 269,992 newly registered voters, 129,246 representing 47.87 per cent were male, while 140,756 representing 52.13 per cent were female.

“Still, the majority of the registered voters (182,541 or 67.61 per cent) are youths between 18 years and 34 years.

“In terms of occupation, 95,463 or 35.36 per cent are students while 1,588 representing 0.59 per cent are Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“In addition, 24,454 requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), 74,493 applications for voter transfer and 8,314 for information…