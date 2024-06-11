DSS vows to crackdown on violent protests — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that it will not tolerate any plans by non-state actors to incite violence through protests.

The secret police issued the warning today in a statement issued by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Tuesday.

Afunanya noted that the agency was aware of plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on June 12, 2024.

“The protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration,” he aaid.

“While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security.

“The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated.

“However, it is instructive to note that violent demonstrations are at variance with the peaceful…