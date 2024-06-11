Electricity subsidy now N1tr — Minister — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, stated that the introduction of band A with a higher tariff has reduced the electricity subsidy to N1 trillion from about N3 trillion.

The minister made this remark at the public hearing on electricity tariffs in Abuja on Tuesday.

The hearing was organised by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Power, Commerce, National Planning, and Delegated Legislation.

Adelabu explained that without an increase in electricity tariffs, the expected subsidy would have been close to N3 trillion.

He stressed that the Federal Government could not afford to pay N3 trillion in subsidies.

The minister noted that instead of piling up debt for the government, the ministry devised a model for customers to pay for subsidies on band A.

According to him, this model will compensate for the fuel and diesel that consumers are using.

He pointed out that what consumers spend now is cheaper compared to fuel…