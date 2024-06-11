Nigeria gunmen kill 26, kidnap dozens — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gunmen from criminal gangs killed 26 people, including four policemen, and kidnapped dozens more in a raid on a northwestern Nigerian village, the latest in a spate of attacks, police and a local official said.

Katsina is one of several states in northwestern and central Nigeria terrorised by heavily armed gangs, who carry out mass abductions for ransom as well as burning and looting homes.

The gangs, who maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, have also undertaken large-scale kidnappings of students from schools in recent years.

The criminals — referred to as bandits by locals — entered Gidan Boka village in Kankara district at around 2100 GMT on Sunday on motorcycles, shooting and abducting residents.

“Bandits attacked Gidan Boka village on Sunday, killing 26 people and abducting dozens of residents, mostly women and children,” Anas Isa, political administrator of Kankara…