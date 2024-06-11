NPFL showdown: Shooting Stars prepare to host Enugu Rangers in Ibadan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ibadan is set to witness another thrilling showdown as Shooting Stars prepare to host Enugu Rangers in a highly anticipated NPFL match on June 12th. The match will air live on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244 at 5:30 pm.

With both teams boasting passionate fan bases, a massive crowd is expected to fill the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere for this clash. Enugu Rangers’ recent surge of fans in their previous two games in Lagos and Enugu will be a morale boost to the team as they eye the NPFL title.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu is ‘overpacked’ for the potential #NPFL title decider between Enugu Rangers and Enyimba. The stadium usually accommodates 20,000 fans, but that is not the case for this #OrientalDerby. pic.twitter.com/9zl9tN47HQ — The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) June 9, 2024

The match carries significant implications for both sides as they vie for crucial points in the league standings….