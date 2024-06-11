Try This Easy Korean Fruit Bowl To Boost Your Mood — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By Odunmorayo Oke

11 June 2024   |  
5:00 am

When life gets too overwhelming, sometimes all you need is a refreshing fruit bowl to lift your spirits. This is where Hwachae enters. What is Hwachae? Hwachae (화채) is a traditional Korean fruit bowl that features a mix of fruits in a sweet liquid. Oftentimes, this liquid base can be a fizzy drink or creamy…

Hwachae
Hwachae. Photo – Yeji’s kitchen stories

When life gets too overwhelming, sometimes all you need is a refreshing fruit bowl to lift your spirits. This is where Hwachae enters.

What is Hwachae?

Hwachae (화채) is a traditional Korean fruit bowl that features a mix of fruits in a sweet liquid. Oftentimes, this liquid base can be a fizzy drink or creamy milk. Depending on…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR