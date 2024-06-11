We’re transforming Osun, Adeleke tells The Secretariat Club — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said his government is transforming Osun State, especially in the area of agriculture

He said the transformation was ongoing despite the huge debt burden inherited from the immediate past government in the state.

According to him, the work in the state has to be done and he will not join governments that give excuses for challenges inherited from previous governments.

“We are transforming Osun State for good and I invite everyone to visit to see how they can benefit or contribute to the ongoing transformation,” he said.

He spoke in Lagos, at the weekend, when he visited The Secretariat Club in Lagos.

Adeleke, while recalling his relationship with the club before he became a governor, said: “Each time I come here, I see improvement. I pledge to support a plan by the club to build a befitting new secretariat.

Earlier, President of the club, Ayodeji Randle, described Adeleke as a…