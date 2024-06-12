Burna Boy Visits UNIPORT Teaching Hospital, Pays Students’ Bills — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke

12 June 2024   |  
12:43 pm

Burna Boy
Burna Boy at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH). Photo – X / Benny

Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has recently shown his dedication to his community. He paid a heartfelt visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

Source: Guardian Newspaper

