Burna Boy Visits UNIPORT Teaching Hospital, Pays Students’ Bills — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke
12 June 2024 |
12:43 pm
Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has recently shown his dedication to his community. He paid a heartfelt visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH). A surprise visit Burna Boy made an unannounced trip to UPTH, where he reportedly generously paid all the patients’ medical bills. Videos captured at the…
Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has recently shown his dedication to his community. He paid a heartfelt visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).
A surprise visit
Burna Boy made an…
Source: Guardian Newspaper