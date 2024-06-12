Five die, 60 admitted from suspected case of cholera in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos warns residents against promoting outbreak

Lagos State Government, yesterday, issued a directive for heightened vigilance and the adoption of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a potential cholera outbreak in the state.

This call follows severe gastroenteritis cases reported in the state in the last 48 hours.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who spoke on the surveillance reports reaching the ministry, said that cases of severe gastroenteritis had been reported in communities around Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Kosofe local councils, resulting in about 60 people being admitted in hospitals, and sadly five deaths recorded mainly from patients presenting late with extreme dehydration.

Abayomi noted that following recent rains, the state had seen a notable increase in cases of severe vomiting and watery stools, adding that urban slums and crowded areas with poor sanitation are…