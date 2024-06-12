Fuji Legend Adewale Ayuba Releases New Album “Isé Olúwa”  — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Fuji legend, Adewale Ayuba, is set to release a new album titled “Isé Olúwa” on June 14. ‘Isé Olúwa’, is a four-track project, aimed to uplift Nigerians facing current economic challenges. Adewale Ayuba also spoke about one of the music in the album, ‘Humility’ and the need to stay humble irrespective of the situation. Ayuba…