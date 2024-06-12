Labour denies agreement with FG on minimum wage — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 hour ago
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said the Nigerian democracy is in recession because it does not reflect the cultural experiences of a diverse nation. Kukah stated this on Wednesday at The Platform Nigeria, a programme by the Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, to mark the 2024 Democracy Day. The cleric stated that, unlike…
A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on the Federal Government to go after foreign exchange stashed in private vaults and sell crude oil in naira. Dogara made the call at The Platform Nigeria, a Democracy Day program by Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. He lamented…
Source: Guardian Newspaper