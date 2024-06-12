Nigeria economy in desperate need of reform for decades

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said that Nigeria’s economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades.

Tinubu said this during his Democracy Day Speech, adding that he understands the economic difficulties Nigeria faces as a nation.

“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil,” Tinubu said.

“The reforms we have initiated are intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth in Nigeria.”

The President in his address admitted that there is no doubt the economic reforms being implemented by his administration have occasioned hardship.

Tinubu, however, said the reforms are necessary repairs required to fix the nation’s economy over the long run so that everyone has access to…