Why Nigeria’s democracy is on decline

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said the Nigerian democracy is in recession because it does not reflect the cultural experiences of a diverse nation.

Kukah stated this on Wednesday at The Platform Nigeria, a programme by the Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, to mark the 2024 Democracy Day.

The cleric stated that, unlike other advanced democracies, Nigeria’s democracy lacks principles.

“What is missing in our conversation is that unlike where the principles of democracy were founded on the thinking of several philosophers from Plato, Socrates, Aristotle, etc, our democracy has paid very little attention,” Kukah said.

“We have been involved in intellectual conversations about democracy but modern liberal democracy as we understand it today benefitted extensively from the work of people like St Augustine and St Thomas Aquinas.

“It is also quite significant that Joe Biden even in his presidential…