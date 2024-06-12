Why we sealed Enugu DisCo’s offices — State govt — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Enugu State government said on Tuesday that it sealed off offices of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in the state due to its inability to provide customers with prepaid meters in line with NERC’s order.

It stated that the company had continued to rip off customers in the state through estimated billings, adding that it had gone ahead to disconnect some state government offices on account of nonexistent debts, describing the action as unlawful, malicious, callous, and vexatious.

EEDC decried the sealing of its offices in the state without notice by officials of the state government on Tuesday, stressing that the development had disrupted its operations. It said in a statement by the head of communication, Emeka Eze, that the officials invaded the facilities in the early hours of the day when work was yet to resume.

Recall that the company had last week also notified its intentions to disconnect all…