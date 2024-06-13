Akinyemi faults push for return to parliamentary system — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Lamuwa, has denied allegations of sexual harassment made by Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, a staff member of the ministry. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had on May 27, 2024, written to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, to probe the allegation.…
Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mocked Atiku Abubakar by circulating a picture of him falling during a past presidential campaign launch in retaliation for his sympathy towards President Bola Tinubu’s recent fall. This development comes after President Bola Tinubu stumbled while boarding a vehicle at Eagle Square during Democracy Day celebrations, and Atiku…
Source: Guardian Newspaper